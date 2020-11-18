Ohio House passes bill preventing shut down of businesses due to pandemic

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote. Gov. DeWine said he 'absolutely' would veto it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that would prevent Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health from shutting down businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.B. 621 passed with a vote of 75-11.

The bill states that a business can continue to operate if it complies with safety precautions that are permitted to continue operation.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for a vote.

When asked Wednesday if he would veto the bill, DeWine said "Absolutely."

"This is certainly not the right time to be trying to diminish public health in the state of Ohio. This is a direct attack on public health. It's a direct attack on the safety of the people of the state of Ohio," DeWine said about the bill Wednesday after shaking his head.