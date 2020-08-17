DeWine: Fall sports can move forward in Ohio with new guidelines, safety precautions

Ohio high school sports such as football and soccer received a green light to resume this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio high school sports such as football and soccer received a green light to resume this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order Tuesday that provides guidance on how organized sports in Ohio are conducted. The order applies to all levels of sports and allows them to move forward.

“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student-athletes, 24/7 to be as careful as they can," the governor said.

In the order, DeWine says spectators for school sports will not be allowed other than family members or someone "very close" to the student-athletes.

The school districts will set the attendance rules and it will include those attending to see watch members of the marching band or cheerleading squads.

No other details were announced in Tuesday's briefing. DeWine said that the order will be released online soon.

Last week, Columbus City Schools halted sports and extracurricular activities, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Other districts, such as Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, are allowing students in contact sports such as football to work out in small groups or “pods.”