Ohio high school fall sports will go on with exceptions

Governor Mike DeWine plans to release more details Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that he will release guidelines on how to safely allow high school sports to be played in the fall on Tuesday.

However, the governor said the decision on whether to play will be left to the schools and parents.

“This is a decision that is going to be made parents. It's a decision that will be made by schools. We've been working with OHSAA to get it right, to come up with guidelines to make it as safe as possible,” he said.

DeWine also said there will be restrictions on who can attend those games most likely people closest to the player.

The decision to go head with high school sports is a controversial one given that the Big Ten Conference announced that it would postpone the fall sports season because of the risk of the coronavirus pandemic.