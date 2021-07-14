Ohio health leaders answer questions surrounding delta variant of COVID-19 in the state

The Ohio Department of Health says it is hosting the press conference to answer questions and allow experts to speak about the variant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health answered questions surrounding the delta variant of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday morning.

Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff and Dr. Andrew Thomas, the chief clinical officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center addressed rising health concerns during the conference.

"Based on the trends we're seeing, it's clear that the delta variant is on the rise in Ohio," said Vanderhoff, explaining it is on the trajectory to becoming a dominant virus strain in the state.

In recent weeks, detection of the variant has risen from 1.9% in the days between May 23 to June 5, to 15% from June 6 to June 19.

Vanderhoff says emerging data shows that number is likely to double in the coming weeks.

"Vaccination remains our best defense," said Vanderhoff.

The briefing comes among a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ohio and nationwide. Since last Thursday, health officials in Ohio have reported three days where cases have surpassed the 300 mark.

ODH has attributed at least part of this increase to the delta variant that is sweeping across the country. Nationwide, the number of daily COVID-19 cases has doubled in recent weeks. Health officials have cited the delta variant, a decline in vaccination rates, and Fourth of July gatherings as reasons for the increase.