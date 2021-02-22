Ohio health director signs orders setting sports, entertainment capacities; removing banquet center limitation

As of Tuesday, indoor events will be able to operate with 25% maximum capacity for the venue, while outdoor events will be set at 30%.

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed a new order setting indoor and outdoor capacities for sporting and entertainment events.

As of Tuesday, indoor events will be able to operate with 25% maximum capacity for the venue, while outdoor events will be set at 30%.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced these figures last month, adding these events will need to follow established precautions.

Those precautions include mandatory mask wearing for employees and patrons, pathways that allow for social distancing and seating in pods of no more than six people separated by at least six feet.

DeWine said general admission events will be allowed as long as masks are worn and six-foot distancing can be marked and maintained.

A second order signed by McCloud says events a banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, as long as they comply with previous health orders.