x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Coronavirus

DeWine to announce plan for Ohio high school sports

Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
FILE—In this file photo from March 14, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine proposed in his first major response on Wednesday June 17, 2020, to days of protests over police treatment of minorities, that all shootings by Ohio police officers and any deaths of individuals in custody would be investigated by independent agencies. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio high school sports such as football and soccer could receive a green light this fall that comes with several restrictions, according to an announcement expected Tuesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor hinted last week that sports will go ahead with limited attendance and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

High school sports' oversight body, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, also suggested last week that sports will go on.

The order DeWine planned to discuss at his bi-weekly news briefing comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, halted school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Other districts, such as Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, are allowing students in contact sports such as football to work out in small groups or “pods.”

Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football this autumn, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

RELATED: Columbus City Schools suspends all sports, extracurricular activities

RELATED: OHSAA plans for 6-game high school football season; all teams make playoffs

RELATED: LIST: Central Ohio school reopening plans, start dates