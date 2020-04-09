Gov. DeWine addresses concerns with COVID-19 PCR tests

Are Ohio's positive case numbers showing both people who are contagious and those who are not? Is that an accurate picture?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you received a PCR COVID-19 test result and it showed you were positive, it may be right but it might not mean what you think. That’s because the test may show you have insignificant amounts of the virus –making you an unlikely candidate to be contagious.

10TV reporter Kevin Landers raised the question to Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday during his daily press briefing.

“It doesn't mean the PCR tests aren't inaccurate. They are highly accurate but sometimes they show someone who has the virus has cells but is not contagious,” the governor said.

Now, the concern becomes what do Ohio's positive test results really mean?

Are Ohio's positive case numbers showing both people who are contagious and those who are not? Is that an accurate picture?

“PCR is the gold standard, but it's so good it's picking up a small amount of the virus load long after that person is contagious,” said DeWine.

DeWine says this should not result in less testing, but the state needs to test more people more often to get an accurate picture of when someone is contagious, and perhaps reduce the number of people who being told to quarantine.

“As we refine this and tell you where this virus load is, and whether it's in the range of where the experts say that person is contagious will allow us to have fewer people who are quarantined,” he said.