Ohio Department of Health releases guidance for Halloween, trick-or-treating

The health department is urging Ohioans to use caution and plan ahead.

The Ohio Department of Health has released guidance for celebrating Halloween this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine said decisions regarding events like trick-or-treating should be made by local communities.

The state says their guidance is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and will be reassessed and updated leading up to Halloween.

Some of the guidance stays in line with the state's mandates on maintaining 6 feet of distance from people, wearing a face covering and no large in-person parties.

Among their guidelines, the state says Ohioans should exercise caution when deciding on trick-or-treating.

They say people should consider ways to socially distance themselves with drive-through or drive-in events with children in costumes and face coverings staying in cars.

If parents take their children trick-or-treating, they're recommended to limit the numbers of houses you visit and to wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you return home.

The health department also strongly recommends that hayride and haunted houses be canceled or avoided.