Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic

"Hospitalizations across Ohio have shattered records this month," Dr. Vanderhoff said during last week's briefing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard and state hospitals are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Maj. General John Harris, adjunct general with the Ohio National Guard, as well as Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Medical Operations Alice Kim and Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital Roberto Colon.

Just last week, President Joe Biden announced the Cleveland Clinic is one of several hospitals nationwide receiving federal help with its COVID-19 response. The announcement came as Ohio surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

