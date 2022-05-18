Ohio Department of Health provides 1st update on COVID-19 pandemic since March

As of May 12, the statewide average sat at roughly 205 cases over a two-week span.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Wednesday’s briefing by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, director of infectious diseases with OhioHealth.

The briefing is the first since March, down from the weekly updates provided by Vanderhoff and other health officials during the height of the pandemic.

In March, Vanderhoff announced the state’s health department would begin to report COVID-19 case data on a weekly basis. The announcement came amid a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations across the state.

When COVID-19 cases peaked in January, Ohio health officials were reporting more than 2,200 cases per 100,000 residents. As of May 12, the statewide average sat at roughly 205 cases over a two-week span.

Nationwide, the virus’ death toll reached 1 million last week, with cases rising 60% over the course of two weeks for an average of 86,000 per day.