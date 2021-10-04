WATCH: Ohio Department of Health, medical experts discuss risks of COVID-19 in unvaccinated pregnant women

Vanderhoff and medical experts will focus on the risk of pregnant women contracting the virus and the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk it poses for unvaccinated pregnant women on Monday.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, an assistant professor of OB-GYN at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, as well as Lisa Egbert, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Paragon Women’s Care.

During the briefing, Vanderhoff and medical experts will focus on the risk of pregnant women contracting the virus and the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

