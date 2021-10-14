Ohio Department of Health discusses hospitalizations due to COVID-19

ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will talk about how the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ohio remains high.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a virtual press conference Thursday to discuss where cases stand in the state.

ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will also talk about how the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ohio remains high.

According to state data, there have been 76,289 total hospitalizations, with a 21-day average of 252 as of Oct. 13.

There were a total of 3,340 people in the hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday and all 88 counties in Ohio have someone in the hospital for the virus.

Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Kirk Tucker, the chief clinical officer with the Adena Health System, and Dr, Adam Mezoff, the chief medical officer at Dayton Children's Hospital.

You can watch the press conference below starting at 11 a.m.

ODH reported 5,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 385 new hospitalizations on Wednesday.