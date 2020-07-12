Ohio Department of Health clears backlog of nearly 13,000 positive antigen tests

Clearing the backlog caused a one-day spike in reported cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health said the Bureau of Infectious Disease has cleared a backlog of pending files, causing a one-day spike in reported positive COVID-19 cases.

ODH said Tuesday's total case amount is 25,721 positive COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,000 of them being confirmed cases. The total number includes approximately 13,000 antigen tests that were part of the backlog.

“After understanding more about antigen tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), changed their case definition in August allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward.”

Gov. DeWine announced on Monday ODH would clear the backlog of antigen tests the next day.

ODH said at the beginning of the pandemic, only PCR tests were available for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

As antigen tests were developed in the spring, the CDC issued guidance that allowed for a positive antigen test to be counted as a probable case only if additional criteria were met.

The additional criteria included either an epidemiological link to a known case of COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19.

ODH said they decided to adopt CDC's definitions as healthcare professionals became more familiar with antigen tests.

The updated definition will date back to Nov. 1.

The backlogged tests will not translate into new cases and will be assigned to the correct onset date.