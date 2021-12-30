Ohio Department of Health updates quarantine, isolation guidance to align with CDC

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, must isolate for at least five days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday announced it is aligning its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance to match the updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, must isolate for at least five days. If symptoms improve, the person should wear a mask for the next five days.

According to the guidance, a fully vaccinated person who has been exposed to COVID-19 is recommended to wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.

If they received a positive test or develop symptoms, they are encouraged to stay home.

The guidance also states that an unvaccinated person is recommended to stay home for five days if they have been exposed to COVID-19. The person should then wear a mask around others for the next five days and get tested.

You can read more about ODH's updated guidance here.