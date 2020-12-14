Ohio begins to give COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

The first round of vaccinations Monday followed the worst week on record for Ohio as far as virus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Ohio Monday, with frontline medical workers receiving the first doses.

Health care workers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and at the University of Cincinnati received the vaccine on Monday.

The vaccine, from Pfizer, was delivered before 9 a.m. and the Wexner Medical Center said the first shots were given at 10:47 a.m.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the vaccine was first given to six people at once on a countdown.

We are so excited to have administered the first round of #COVID19 vaccines at #OSUWexMed at 10:47 this morning. #InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/VAz3MlJ5EB — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) December 14, 2020

Ohio State's scheduled doses will continue Tuesday morning for those who are prioritized or at high risk.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said of the vaccine, "It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off, but the end now is in sight and it’s a great deal of excitement here."

The first round of vaccinations Monday followed the worst week on record for Ohio as far as virus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

DeWine warned residents that while it is a joyous day, the state is still far from reaching the herd immunity required to curb infections.

“In this great day of happiness and celebration, I do not want anyone to forget the reality,” DeWine said.

There’s a lot of planning and preparation that needs to happen once the vaccines are received. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in an ultracold temperature and then thawed.

“It has to be reconstituted and once reconstitutes, the doses have to be used within six hours,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth.

Dr. Gastaldo said OhioHealth is expecting to get 1,950 Pfizer vaccines Tuesday.

OhioHealth said they will be administering the shots on Wednesday.

Riverside Methodist Hospital is one of the eight hospitals receiving a shipment of vaccines on Tuesday.

Mount Carmel released a statement on Monday when it comes to when they will receive COVID-19 vaccines:

“Mount Carmel Health System is actively preparing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the first shipment arrives. We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, who is in charge of vaccine distribution. Mount Carmel should receive the first shipment of vaccines on or around Dec. 22, according to their schedule.”

The state is on track to receive another 650,000 doses in January and continue to receive the same amount for the coming months, DeWine said.

DeWine said initial vaccinations will start in nursing homes on Friday.

Emergency medical responders, health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients will be the to first receive Ohio's initial doses of the vaccine.

Vulnerable people who live together and those who care for them, such as nursing home and assisted facility residents and staffers, will be next.

Ohio was invited by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in an early scaled launch of the vaccinations in nursing homes.

DeWine said the state will provide the vaccine to five to 10 nursing homes starting on Dec. 18.

Ohio will also soon have a dashboard online to show the number of people vaccinated in the state.

The following hospitals will receive shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday: