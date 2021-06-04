x
Ohio awarded more than $105 million from CDC to aid vaccine efforts

The more than $105 million will go to expanding vaccine awareness and accessibility throughout the state.
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will receive more than $105 million in funding for vaccination programs aimed at boosting awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. 

The $105,620,988 awarded to the state is part of $3 billion in funding made available through the American Rescue Plan and will aid statewide efforts to make the vaccine accessible to more people. 

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic.” 

Of the total funds allocated to the state, 75% will directly support building vaccine awareness in minority communities, with the goal of making the vaccine more accessible.

Additionally, 60% of the funding must support local health departments and organizations assisting with vaccine distribution. 

“This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake,” said Walensky.

The announcement comes just weeks after Governor Mike DeWine announced anyone 16 and over is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. 

