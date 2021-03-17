Ohio Attorney General sues Biden administration over $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

Dave Yost said his issue with the bill, which was signed into law last week, is that it limits federal dollars from being used to offset tax cuts or credits.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing the Biden administration over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

He said his issue with the bill, which was signed into law last week, is that it limits federal dollars from being used to offset tax cuts or credits.

Yosts' office said it filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday seeking to stop that mandate while leaving the rest of the bill alone.

“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost said in a release.

His office said Ohio is expected to receive $5.5 billion in funding to help the state recover from the COVID-9 pandemic.