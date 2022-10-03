Ohio Department of Health to soon only report COVID data on weekly basis

COVID-19 data will no longer be reported on a daily basis after Sunday, Vanderhoff said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials will soon report COVID-19 data on a weekly basis in response to a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff made the announcement during Thursday's briefing, saying the pandemic is evolving from a pandemic to an endemic.

When COVID-19 cases peaked in January, Ohio health officials were reporting more than 2,200 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average now sits at 78, according to Vanderhoff.

"That's the lowest level we've seen since August," said Vanderhoff. "The situation is improving."

Daily COVID-19 data will no longer be reported after Sunday, Vanderhoff said. Statweide cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vaccination data will be reported only on Thursday beginning next week. That data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health's COVID dashboard.

The briefing comes as central Ohio cities begin to lift mask mandates, citing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Columbus City Council voted to end the city’s indoor mask mandate on Monday, and Mayor Ginther was quick to sign off on the order, saying, “Together, we can put COVID-19 behind us.”

That same day, the City of Worthington passed an ordinance to end its mask mandate, effective Thursday.

Schools have also begun to drop mask restrictions, with requirements at Columbus City Schools ending earlier this week.