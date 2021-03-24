Nonprofit sees dip in volunteer numbers as pandemic pushes on

We want to help. We want to do things for others. At least, that’s what the Barringtons believe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We want to help. We want to do things for others.

We all do.

At least, that’s what they believe.

"We still see homeless people, which means that it’s not gone yet,” Aggie Barrington said.

Aggie, 9, and her mother, Molly, have been at it a while.

Back in July 2020, you were introduced to Aggie and her brother, Patrick, who was collecting and putting together meal packages for the homeless. It was a product of the pandemic; having the extra time to volunteer for the Seeds of Caring organization.

Now, almost a year later, with vaccines rolling out and schools opening up, the numbers are once again nowhere near the need.

“Definitely a stark decrease in our volunteer families,” Molly said. “Unfortunately, life can get busy as it does for all of us and it’s something that occasionally can be put on the back burner.”

“We definitely still have a need,” Sheli Mathias said.

Mathias is the director at Open Shelter. During the pandemic, knowing so much was shut down, the shelter stayed open and gave out hot meals and sacked-lunches. At one point, Mathias says it was giving out 120 meals every day. That number now is down to about 80.

“You need to, I guess, find the balance in your life when you’re taking care of yourself, but you’re remembering there are others out there that still need you,” she said. “[They] still need your help.”

Donations are also down.

Last summer, the Barringtons collected about 400 lunches every week. Wednesday, less than 200 were delivered to Open Shelter. Even with people going back to work, Mathias says some people still get their lunches at the shelter while rebounding from financial losses.

It's why the Barringtons continue to help and continue to do for others while believing it’s what we all should be doing.