'No major safety signals': Infectious disease expert weighs in as study testing safety of vaccine on pregnant women

A global study is underway to get answers about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women. It’s the first of its kind from BioNtech and Pfizer.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said Sunday on Meet the Press that thousands of pregnant women across the U.S., many of them health care workers, have already received a vaccine and so far, there have been no red flags.

Dr. Joe Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist at OhioHealth also says of those who have been vaccinated, there have been no major safety signals, but it’s important to do this study.

“If a pregnant woman has a discussion with her doctor about the potential risk versus the potential benefits that pregnant women can choose to be vaccinated,” he said. “For the most part most pregnant women do OK with COVID-19 however I’ve seen my share of pregnant women in the intensive care unit having to go on ventilators.”

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a release studies are expected to start of the vaccine on children between 5 and 11 over the next couple of months and in children younger than 5 later this year.