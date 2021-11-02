Next group of Ohioans can receive vaccines Monday, but is the list too small?

The state says the medical conditions represent those who are the highest risk.

Starting February 15, Ohioans with certain conditions they were born with or those who were diagnosed in childhood and into adulthood will be able to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The list includes 14 medical conditions seen here:



For example, under the state’s criteria only those who have “severe type 1 diabetes and who have been hospitalized in the past year” would qualify.

Governor Mike DeWine was asked why hospitalization was required for some conditions considering there are people who are also a high risk (recovering from cancer) but have not been hospitalized within the year?

“We've relied on the best medical advice that we can get to target precisely as possible the most vulnerable members of our society,” DeWine said.

The list was created by the state medical director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff who explained that creating this group was about trying to prioritize the most high-risk people with a limited supply of the vaccine.

“There is no system that can be developed at this time that perfectly identifies every individual,” he said.

According to the state, this latest group of eligible Ohioans to get the vaccine makes up about 200,000 people.