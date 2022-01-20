Nationwide Children’s not seeing spike in COVID-19 patients as other children's hospitals in the state

Dr. Reston Morse says 50 out of 400 patients tested positive for COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 is more than when the pandemic started.

“Today, we have 55 patients, which is perhaps the highest number since the pandemic, but it’s important to distinguish this,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reston Morse said.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reston Morse says that doesn’t mean it’s no cause for alarm.

Officials say, unlike other children’s hospitals in the state, Nationwide Children’s is not seeing a huge increase in the number of children admitted solely because of COVID-19.

According to Dr. Morse, most of the kids who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted with underlying health issues and most of those patients were asymptomatic.

He added 95% of kids hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, and 25% of those are too young to get vaccinated.

Dr. Beth Liston told 10TV she spent a week caring for children with COVID-19 at Nationwide Children’s.

Liston, who is also a state representative for District 21, says the parents she spoke with whose children were eligible for the vaccine and chose not to – now regret it.

“There are people who are not listening to experts who have decided that they have a feeling or belief that is stronger than what science is telling us,” she said.

According to Dr. Liston, patients she witnessed in respiratory distress may have other issues down the road once they recover. It’s called MIS-C, or multi-inflammatory syndrome.

“We really worry about the long-term impact on the heart function and the coronary arteries and kids who develop that complication will have cardiology follow up to make sure that the heart impacts have been resolved,” Dr. Liston said.

Dr. Morse said parents with young, generally healthy kids don’t get severely sick.

“A small, small minority are those who are critically ill and many of those have co-morbid conditions like obesity. So it is fairly uncommon to see a critically ill child who is generally perfectly healthy in the hospital with a significant illness related to COVID-19,” he explained.