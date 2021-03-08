Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen to require proof of vaccination for staff, performers, customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At Natalie's Music Hall and Kitchen in Grandview and Worthington, co-owner Charlie Jackson said they've made a decision to keep the dozens of staff, hundreds of performers who tour through, and countless more customers -- safe.



“We just felt like this was the smart thing for us to do right now knowing it would be controversial in some quarters,” Jackson said. "For us, it was just the smart thing to do."



Starting next Wednesday a proof of COVID vaccination will be required, or proof of a negative covid test, for entry.



“We have already been given notice that some of the touring acts are wanting to know what the COVID policy is and probably would want to cancel the show if they didn't feel as though we had solid covid policies in place,” he said.