Mount Carmel allowing 2 visitors for patients, effective Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mount Carmel Health System will allow some patients to have two adult visitors throughout their stays beginning Thursday as COVID-19 cases are decreasing.

The update applies to admitted and emergency department patients and those visitors may visit at the same time.

The approved visitors must be 18 or older and have no symptoms of illness including respiratory symptoms or fever. Additionally, they must do the following:

Wear a wristband or visitor sticker (One will be provided. Please keep it on for the duration of the patient's stay and do not share with someone else.)

Check in and check out each time they arrive and depart the hospital (Inpatient Care and Maternity visitors only)

Complete screening for symptoms and fever

Wear a mask the entire time they are in the facility

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing

Remain in the patient room and not visit common areas, like the gift shop

Not have any physical contact with patient and should refrain from touching any items at patient's bedside

Not visit any COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 patients

Exit the patient’s room during any aerosol generating procedure

A spokesperson for Mount Carmel says all other restrictions and compassionate care exceptions remain in place.

To view a breakdown of Mount Carmel's visitor restrictions, click here.