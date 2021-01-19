Most Ohio schools plan return to some in-person learning

School districts will work either with pharmacies or local health departments for vaccinations, which could happen at schools or some other centrally located place.

Nearly all Ohio school districts have told the state they plan to return to in-person learning in some form as of March 1, meaning efforts to vaccinate thousands of school employees will begin Feb. 1, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

The governor said 96% of districts indicated they'd follow either hybrid models — home some days, in school others — or full-time in-person classes, the governor said.

School districts will work either with pharmacies or local health departments for vaccinations, which could happen at schools or some other centrally located place. Local Educational Service Centers will confirm plans with districts this week.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers supports the goal of returning to school March 1 but said it shouldn't be a condition for vaccination. The union said it's not confident employees could receive the first vaccine by then, let alone both required doses, and worries employees still might not be fully vaccinated in time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it can take one to two weeks after the second shot to be protected.

“We are concerned that the mandate will still pressure some districts into reopening before they are ready,” the union said in a statement Tuesday.

Ohio begins vaccinating people 80 and older this week, with plans to offer the vaccine to people 75 and older next week and 70 the week after that. The governor said prison inmates in those age groups will be included.

“We’re treating everybody the same, the best we can,” DeWine said. Ohio had vaccinated more than 450,000 people as of Tuesday.

DeWine kicked off the week of elderly vaccinations by livestreaming the vaccination of several seniors, including Iola Creamer, a 101-year-old woman who received her shot in Greene County, and Alfred Crow, a 104-year-old man vaccinated in Athens County.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,483 new cases per day on Jan. 4 to 6,587 new cases per day on Jan. 18, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

Other news from DeWine's press conference:

New Mutation

It was announced that the variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Ohio, but it's not the same one found in Britain. The state says that means it was not imported to Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoof, the state’s Chief Medical Officer says the mutation is more contagious than the virus we are dealing with now and will likely be the dominant virus in about two months.

“The virus is changing to become more contagious; and experience suggests, these more contagious strains will become more dominate quickly, and potentially leading to more people getting sick hospitalized and ultimately more people dying,” he said.

Dr. Vanderhoff says, despite the mutation, which doctors say was expected, doctors are confident that the current vaccine is strong enough to fight off this latest mutation.

Delay of COVD-19 Vaccine

DeWine said Ohio did not get the vaccines it was promised on Monday, but the state didn’t find out about it until he started to inquire. DeWine said the company in charge of distributing the vaccine failed to notify the state forcing 155 locations to call their customers back to tell them not to come in.

DeWine also said the White House told him the state will not get an increase in vaccine doses over the next several weeks but could see increases after that.

The governor says while the White House has said there is no stockpile of the vaccine he has been assured it will not impact the ability of people to receive their second dose.

False Unemployment Claims

In an unrelated development, DeWine said the state is being hit with a huge number of false unemployment claims including claims that were filed on behalf of himself and his wife Fran as well at Lt. Governor Jon Husted.