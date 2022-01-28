Ohio will receive 175,000 COVID-19 rapid tests through new partnership

Ohio’s initial allocation through the partnership will be 175,000 tests, which will be available through home delivery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Wednesday more COVID-19 rapid tests will be available to Ohioans thanks to a new partnership.

According to a release, the Rockefeller Foundation is joining six states through Project Access COVID Tests to make tests available to homes in underserved areas.

Ohio’s initial allocation through the partnership will be 175,000 tests, which will be available through home delivery.

Dr. Vanderhoff said in the release Ohio was one of the first states to ensure free rapid testing was widely available. More than five million kits were purchased and distributed to schools, libraries and local health departments.