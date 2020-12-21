Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio on Monday

Gov. DeWine said the state is expected to receive more than 200,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will start arriving in Ohio and other parts of the country on Monday.

OhioHealth and Mount Carmel Health System both expect to receive shipments of the vaccine.

Governor Mike DeWine said last week the state expects to receive more than 200,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the FDA last week.

Ohio saw doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivered last week and it was administered to select hospitals and in nursing homes.

Moderna expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first three months of 2021, with 85-100 million of those available in the U.S.