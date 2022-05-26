Who should test for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings

Columbus Public Health distributed 20,000 at-home test kits ahead of the holiday weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Columbus Public Health distributed 20,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

People are encouraged to test before they travel or gather with family and friends as an added layer of protection against COVID-19. Health Commissioner, Dr. Mysheika Roberts, said you should also test if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

"If they come back positive, you should isolate, you should let any of your close contacts know, and most importantly, you should not travel or go to that event so that you're not spreading the virus," she said.