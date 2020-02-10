Medical workers now feeling left behind by fear of COVID-19

Praised as heroes at the start of the pandemic, medical professionals now say a stigma surrounds them. Their words, tonight on 10TV News at 6 p.m.

Praised as heroes at the start of the pandemic, medical professionals now say a stigma surrounds them as they work to care for those with COVID-19 and other illnesses.

“They look at me like they’re disgusted by me,” registered nurse Yahya Musa SAID.

Musa started working as a nurse in Westerville years ago. He was working in a local hospital when patients began testing positive for COVID-19.

Musa himself tested positive at the end of March. He said that was the start of people behaving differently around him.

“I don't want to pinpoint and say I got COVID from work because honestly, you can get it from anywhere. I could have gotten it from the grocery store,” Musa said.

After weeks quarantining and receiving the clear to work again, he began moving around the country as a travel nurse.

Musa said that’s when he noticed the stigma wasn’t just in Ohio, but across the United States.

“I was going to get gas and this was before work, I was running low so I go to the gas station and I see a child and I see a father and he, he's just pushing his kid away and giving me that look and it was like, really, is that necessary?” Musa said.

Other medical professionals have similar stories. Ohio Heath Medical Director of Provider and Associate Well Being Laurie Hommema shared similar experiences.

“We needed something done with our home and they had said, ‘We can't do it until next week because I'm going to be traveling,’ and to me that set off so many alarms because to me I was thinking where are you traveling and what's the positivity rate? I may not want you in my house and then they said, ‘I also know that you're a physician, do you work with COVID patients,’ and I said I do and they kind of turned the tables and said maybe we can't do this right now,” Hommema said.

Hommema works with other physicians and providers to monitor stress levels and general wellbeing for employees in her workplace.

She said the stigma surrounding those who work with COVID patients is causing more doctors and nurses to ask for assistance.

