Medical professionals pleased with number of kids 5 to 11 getting COVID-19 vaccine

Nationwide Children’s Hospital began providing doses for that age group on Wednesday, November 3. By the end of the day on Monday, they had given out 1134 doses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medical professionals say they are pleased with the number of kids ages five to 11 that have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital began providing doses for that age group on Wednesday, November 3. Leaders there said by the end of the day on Monday, they had already given 1134 vaccines to kids in that group.

Columbus Public Health began providing those pediatric doses on Friday. Workers there said between Friday and Monday, they had given 360 doses to kids.

Both health agencies are planning to order more doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Ohio Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said the demand is fairly high for pediatric doses. He also said supply is limited because of differences in the doses given to kids compared to the doses given to adults.

“There was extreme demand that outweighed the supply of the vaccines. That same process with five to 11-year-olds is happening because it’s a different vaccine,” Gastaldo said.