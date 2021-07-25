Masks starting to return to Ohio classrooms with the rise in COVID cases

The Delta variant is causing some districts to require masks this school year.

The hardest thing to do as a parent is to not worry. But Tasha Booker-Fowler finds herself doing that more and more as the start of school inches closer.

"There are so many unknown factors with this Delta variant, but it is time for us to get back into a routine and figure out how do we live with this virus,” said Booker-Fowler.

Her son Logan is 13 years old, and he is fully vaccinated. But this protective mother wants her son safe at all times.

"Mandatory mask-wearing indoors, I think it's a right step for schools. As inconvenient as frustrating, outside of the vaccine, masks are the only other protection that we have,” she said.

More mask guidance could be coming just in time for class. Although Governor Mike DeWine has not made it clear if he's for or against wearing masks in schools, he did say there could be new guidance given to Ohio school districts on Monday.

Hearing the news of more protocols isn't sitting well with everyone.

Dr. Leila Javidi is a family physician MD, MPH. She told 10TV the goal is to safely keep kids in school.



"I would be very surprised if the masks in classrooms were not mandated,” said Javidi.

She said because there's a large number of people who aren't vaccinated, protecting everyone is key.

“Just continue to encourage healthy behaviors such as hand washing and staying away from crazy mixing events,” she said.

No matter what happens, Booker-Fowler said a safe year starts with parents.