Masks set to be optional for Pickerington school students, staff

The Pickerington Local School District says masks will be optional for students and staff heading into the 2021-22 school year.

The announcement comes a day after the Ohio Department of Health "strongly" recommended all unvaccinated students and staff wear masks indoors when classes resume in the fall.

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance saying everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wears a mask in the classroom.

During a board of education meeting on Monday, Pickerington Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said a large portion of his staff is vaccinated and the district is establishing an environment that is ‘mask welcome’ for unvaccinated students and staff alike.”

Briggs added while the district recommends masks for people who aren't vaccinated, they are relying on the 'honor system' for students, staff and other people who enter the school.

Pickerington will resume classes on Aug.16, and Briggs said he is trusting parents with unvaccinated children to send them to school with a mask.

"We realize that we are once again operating during a difficult time regarding the COVID-19 virus. However, we also believe strongly that the best place for students to learn and grow (both academically and socio-emotionally) is in the classroom," Briggs said.

Briggs said the district will continue to watch for more mask guidance from ODH and DeWine, adding that the decision to make masks optional could change before classes start on Aug. 16.