'Make a difference for our children': DeWine signs legislation to fund schools

The federal funding is in response to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 170 to provide millions in federal funding to public and private schools, the National Guard and the Department of Health.

Before he spoke about the bill, he took a moment to talk about gun violence, specifically stemming from a shooting that injured six people in Springfield.

He called on the General Assembly to create tougher penalties for prosecutors and judges to use for repeat offenders, and those who should not be allowed to have a gun.

“It will save lives,” he said.

Shortly after the governor returned his focus to the legislation on his desk.

“The pandemic has created many challenges,” said Governor DeWine. “This bill provides significant financial support.”

HB 170 is an act to provide $967 million to schools and other entities including the National Guard and Department of Health in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Representatives Adam Bird and Tracy Richardson were sponsors of the bill.

“$632.4 million will be sent to Ohio’s public schools and $154.9 million will be sent to Ohio's private schools all for the benefit of our kids.”

Some of the ways schools and entities can appropriate this funding include:

Investing in the needs of low-income children, vulnerable populations

Expanding mental health services

Make sure remote learning is more accessible

After school programs

Staff training

Sanitizing needs

Upgrading HVAC systems