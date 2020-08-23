Louisville man recovers at home following 75-day hospital stay due to COVID-19

“Those that don't think it's real, they can come see me,” Chris Allen said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 75 days in three different hospitals battling COVID-19, Chris Allen returned home on Wednesday. It was a day he and his family prayed for.

“A lot of tears, but it’s amazing, the support I had and that I’m here to talk about it,” he said.

He was met with applause and his team of cheerleaders on August 19 as hospital staff pushed Allen through the doors of Baptist Health, with a new oxygen tank close behind.

“I’m not a good breather right now,” he said, still optimistic. “It gets me back quicker.”

Chris and his wife Gina were both feeling sick when they returned home from Florida after Memorial Day. At one point, his wife’s symptoms were worse than hers, but she recovered within two weeks.

“For some reason, I got better and stayed the same,” Gina explained.

“The weakness, I could not get out of bed, at that point I knew I needed to do something,” Chris said.

They decided to bring him to Baptist Health, where his cardiologist said his only chance of surviving would be through treatment called ECMO.



“I truly believe that that man is his guardian angel, he was put there for a reason and we owe him a lot for that,” she said.



He moved to UK Healthcare in Lexington and was in a medically induced coma for a month. He also spent time in the rehab facility at Kindred Healthcare. Even after waking up, though, it took several weeks to get his voice back.

“It's so good to hear his voice, to hold his hand and kiss him, he's here. And again, I can't say it enough, he is truly a miracle and we are truly, beyond blessed,” she said.



When Chris was first admitted to the hospital on June 5th, he was one of 11, 287 positive cases in Kentucky. The day he left, the Commonwealth reported 40,926 people in total testing positive for COVID-19. That means cases nearly quadrupled during the two and a half months Chris fought for his life.



“It’s shocking, and it's scary,” Gina said.



The Allen's have a message for those who don't seem to be taking the virus seriously: “Those that don't think it's real, they can come see me,” Chris joked, now 45 pounds lighter, with his oxygen tank.



They encourage people to keep wearing their masks, and to keep social distancing.



“You have to protect yourself, and when you protect yourself, you protect other people,” Gina explained.

The Allen’s are grateful for all the doctors and nurses from all three hospitals that stood by his side at one point or another during his road to recovery. They credit those medical professionals and prayer, for what this family calls a miracle.

“There are 20 forks in the road, I had to pick the right one every time or I wasn't going to make it. The man upstairs picked the right ones, and here I am,” Chris said.

While in the medically induced coma, Gina said she allowed UK Healthcare to do some research on Chris’ condition. They hope medical experts might be able to find out something that can help somebody else.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.