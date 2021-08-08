Local health expert warns about gatherings as Delta variant continues to spread

"The Delta variant spreads twice as easily from person to person compared to previous variants,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

Local health experts are warning people about gatherings and masking.

The warning comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, including central Ohio.

"The Delta variant spreads twice as easily from person to person compared to previous variants,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an Infectious Disease Specialist at OhioHealth.

He noted gatherings aren’t the safest option right now.

"Indoors is much riskier especially if you are with people who are unvaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Gastaldo said now, it's back to the three C's to avoid: closed indoor spaces, closed contact situations and crowded places, inside or outside.

Dr. Gastaldo said, "When it comes to not wearing a mask indoors it should really only be done in the setting of your own home. The key to ending this is to roll up your sleeve and get the vaccine.”

He said even fully vaccinated people can still be infected with the Delta variant, but the biggest concern is passing it on to people who aren’t fully vaccinated.