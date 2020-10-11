Licking Valley schools move to remote learning due to significant number of COVID-19 cases

The superintendent said said the district will reassess the situation closer to Thanksgiving break to see if students can return to in-person learning.

NEWARK, Ohio — All students at Licking Valley Local Schools will be learning remotely until at least Thanksgiving break due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases.

In an e-mail sent to parents Monday night, Superintendent David Hile said, "We have a number of active cases, numerous contacts in quarantine, including staff members, and not enough sub teachers and bus drivers to carry on."

All 5th-grade students have had contact with a staff member who has now tested positive.

"This is but one example of the number of cases that are currently occurring in the district," Hile wrote.

Hile said the district will reassess the situation closer to Thanksgiving break to see if students can return to in-person learning.