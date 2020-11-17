Licking Heights High School switches back to virtual learning citing 'increase in staff absences'

“We’re seeing a consistent increase in staff absences related to COVID,” Licking Heights Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner said.

Licking Heights High School switched back to virtual learning this week after the district made a post to social media, Sunday, citing “an increase in staff absences.”

“We’re seeing a consistent increase in staff absences related to COVID,” Licking Heights Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner said.

Wagner says a variety of information is looked at including positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, those being tested and those who have been in close contact, which means students and staff who have been around someone with COVID-19.

“We’re in a global pandemic and we have to look at safety as the first item,” Wagner said.

Safety is the reason for making the call of no in-school instruction Monday and Tuesday. Last Friday, Wagner says there was one positive case among staff. By Monday, he says there were five. The number of close contact cases within the district, he says, were 110 last Friday and 174 by Monday.

Some students, though, like freshmen twins Steven and Brianna Brobst say they are feeling the effects of not being in class. When the hybrid model was introduced in the middle of October, which meant going to school two days a week in person, they say their grades were getting better.

“It was better,” Brianna said. “Grades started going up.”

With this week’s decision to go virtual comes the worry it might become a more frequent occurrence.

“That I can’t get my grades up by virtual learning because I’m not great at that,” Brianna said of her fears going forward.

It’s not for lack of effort. Brianna and Steven say it’s harder to concentrate, get motivated or have important one-on-one time with their teachers.

“You got to be patient,” Steven said. “Because [teachers] got to help everyone, they got to send emails and stuff. You can’t [get] help instantly so you got to wait and it’s harder to turn in assignments and stuff.”

Brianna says some students might need that extra help or that extra explanation. Dr. Wagner applauds district staff and students during these difficult, uncertain times. He says he knows one-on-one instruction is vital for a student’s success.

“I think when people reach out to the schools and they’re unhappy, we work through it,” he said. “But, these are not really philosophical discussions, it’s really related to public health.”