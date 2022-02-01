Lab results delayed from pop-up COVID testing site in Columbus

A viewer tipped off 10TV that she was still waiting on the results of her test at least three days following her nasal swab test.

A viewer tipped off 10TV that she was still waiting on the results of her test at least three days following her nasal swab from the pop-up testing site on Alum Creek Drive in Columbus last Wednesday and Thursday.

Nurse’s Heart Medical Staffing and Nurse’s Heart Paramedics were the organizers of the event. James Teague is the emergency medical director for the organization, and he talked to 10TV on Wednesday.

“This is PCR testing, it's sent to Accureference Laboratories,” said Teague. “It's usually available 24-hours after you get it done, you'll be able to sign online at www.accureference.com/ and view your results via a secure site to your phone. You will sign on and use your same registration information, the password that you set on registration, and only you can see it per HIPAA rule.”

Teague says they have used Accureference Medical Labs for two years without any problems.

“We are in touch with them and they are pushing to get results back for everyone, “ said Andrea Hernandez, an administrative assistant at Nurse’s Heart Medical Staffing.

Hernandez says she was told by the lab Covid-19 impacted the staffing.

10TV was forwarded this message from Accureference:

"This alert is from Accureference Medical Lab, please be aware that we are working endlessly to process information and provide results, due to the holiday weekend and unusually large call and email volume is causing unforeseen delays. Please be patient and aware that we are working around the clock to expedite and make your results ready as soon as humanly possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please remain to be patient, our support team will be reaching out by email and phone to alert you as soon as information becomes available. For updates please call and or email. Phone: (908) 474-1004 Email: customerservice@accureference.com Sincerely, Accureference Medical Lab"