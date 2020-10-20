DeWine raises concerns about Ohio's increasing COVID-19 numbers and the impact on schools

51 school districts have gone to remote learning because of community spread.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he is very concerned about the number of children who are learning from home instead of in the classroom.

According to the latest number from the Ohio Department Of Education, students at 366 school districts are learning in the classroom, 192 school districts are on a hybrid system and 51 school districts are learning remotely – which equates to 300,000 students unable to attend in-person classes.

Columbus City Schools announced on Tuesday that it will postpone in-person learning for most students until January. The school district was set to allow in-person learning to begin as early as next week.

Meanwhile, the governor is urging people to continue to wear masks so cases can drop and students can get back in the classroom.

“It concerns me that so many kids are going to school remotely. Some of our poorest children don’t always thrive in those types of learning environments," Gov. DeWine said. "We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread. We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state's future. We can control this through what we do every single day."

When asked if he would intervene and issue an order requiring children to go remote should the spread of the virus get worse, DeWine said “not at the moment.”