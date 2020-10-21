'It's definitely increased our need for ICU capacity': Doctors closely watching COVID-19 hospitalizations

While doctors deal with the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a new survey shows progress in taking care of patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Doctors are closing watching the gradual increase in COVID-19 patients at hospitals following a record high in single day cases on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 208 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, followed by 130 on Wednesday.

Doctors say Tuesday’s high numbers are keeping them thinking about ways to care for all those who need medical attention.

“It’s definitely increased our need for Intensive Care Unit capacity during this time frame. We’re continuously reassessing how many patients we can take and if we need to expand further if necessary,” said Dr. Lynn Fussner, Clinical Director for Pulmonary and Critical Care at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

While the slow and steady case increase creates more risk for all, a new survey gives insight into how we’re treating those with the virus.

“There was a publication that came out yesterday (Tuesday) in the Journal of Hospital Medicine essentially showing what I thought was happening, that people in the hospital with COVID-19 today have a much lower likelihood of dying from COVID-19 compared to March,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, System Medical Director of Infectious Disease at Ohio Health.

Both doctors said numbers are concerning as we head into winter months and gatherings move indoors.

“That’s going to pose some additional challenges, you know we all miss seeing our friends and family,” said Dr. Lynn Fussner.