Columbus helps launch initiative to help residents impacted by pandemic manage money

Thousands of people have been impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic; from physical and mental health issues, problems with schooling and finances.

The City of Columbus is partnering with LSS 211 and the Legal Aid Society of Columbus to help people manage their money with their new Financial Navigator Program.

For those within the city worried about their finances during the pandemic, Financial Navigators are available for free, 15 to 20-minute sessions to help people get back on their feet.

They help with a wide variety of subjects including:

Prioritizing daily living expenses, like housing, food, and insurance

Maximizing income, by sharing referrals that offer benefit eligibility services, emergency cash assistance, and emergency loans

Managing debt, from credit cards to student loans to child support

Avoiding predatory scams

Accessing other social services

Budgeting for future loss of income

“Not knowing where to go for help should never stand between families and the assistance they need,” said Columbus City Council President Pro Tempore, Elizabeth Brown.

“Families who least could afford disruptions in their lives have been the same ones hit the hardest by covid-19. The Financial Navigator Program is on the front lines of helping people meet those basic needs.”

Brown also noted the program has helped more than 950 families so far.