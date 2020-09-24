Indoor visits to Ohio's nursing homes, assisted living facilities can begin Oct. 12

The announcement included two new health orders that will also allow visits to Ohio's intermediate care facilities which can begin Sept. 28.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced indoor visitation can resume at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities beginning on Oct. 12.

The governor says the later date was set for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to allow adequate time for these places to prepare.

DeWine said indoor visitations should only resume if certain safety standards are met. Those standards will be outlined in a forthcoming order.