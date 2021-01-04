“I’m confined now to a wheelchair”: man develops rare syndrome after having COVID-19

Andre Jackson developed Guillain Barre Syndrome after COVID-19, which left him in a wheelchair.

Throughout the pandemic, we've all been sitting a little more, but when you don't move for days at a time because of a COVID-19 infection, it can have some serious effects on your health.

"I went to the hospital May 25 and when I woke up, it was sometime in June,” said Andre Jackson.

Before Jackson battled COVID-19, he was a corrections officer for Franklin Medical Center.

“I'm confined now to a wheelchair…it is it's more frustrating than anything. I've had to retire from my job; it's just awful, I just don't wish this on anybody,” said Jackson.

“He developed a condition called Guillain Barre Syndrome and basically his immune system in trying to fight the virus went overboard and started to attack his nervous system,” said Emily Naderer, physical therapist, Cornerstone Physical Therapy at the Zangmeister Center.

Naderer is Jackson’s physical therapist; she says it could be two years before he walks again. Naderer says Jackson is just one of her patients dealing with the effects of having COVID-19.

“If before developing COVID-19 there was some kind of underlying physical issue, sometimes that period of immobility and deconditioning is just like the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Naderer.

Emily says for every day most patients are in the hospital, it takes about three days for them to get back to normal.