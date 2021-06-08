'I thought we would grow old together': Louisiana husband and father dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

A young couple with a 1-year-old child went into the hospital with COVID just a day apart. Only one of them was able to make it out.

WESTWEGO, La. — A husband and wife went into the hospital with COVID symptoms within days of each other. Sabrina Mayeaux had a rough time, but made it home. Her husband Noel wasn’t as fortunate.

Now, she has lost a husband. Her one-year-old child has lost his father and Noel’s mother Barbara has lost her second of five sons in a 10-year-period.

“I thought we were going to grow old together and be with each other until the end, but it didn’t happen,” said Sabrina.

A few weeks ago Noel Mayeux went to the hospital for gall bladder surgery. A couple of days after he went home he felt feverish and began coughing and couldn’t stop.

“He wasn’t feeling his best but he was okay,” recalled his mother Barbara.

Sabrina though, wasn’t doing as well. She was admitted to the hospital with COVID symptoms. A day later, Noel was as well.

Sabrina was out nine days later, but Noel didn’t make it home. After an eight-year struggle to have a child, the couple was blessed with a son just about two years ago. Now that son will be without his father.

Barbara Bullock, who had another son shot to death 10 years ago, the loss of another child is almost more than she can bear.

“I’ve lost the first son and the last,” she said. “There are no words, nothing to ease that pain.”

There is a familiar thread in Noel Mayeux’s story. He, nor his wife, or their mother, had gotten vaccinated.

“If I had known that we would’ve caught COVID, I probably would have gotten vaccinated a while back,” said Sabrina Mayeux.

“This is why I feel so bad and so guilty because I could’ve had him had it,” said Barbara Bullock. “I guess because I didn’t, they didn’t bother doing it either,” she said.

The family says it will cost $1,400 to have Noel cremated, as he would have liked.