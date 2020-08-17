How to manage grief during a pandemic

Healing from a loved one passing away or coping with someone you love being sick in the hospital isn’t easy, especially during a pandemic.

“We’re trying to stay safe and grieve at the time and walk that line but we had a lot of guidance from professionals,” Michelle Green said.

It’s a time when hugs are needed the most, but with COVID-19, that’s not always possible.

“We did have to limit that, the elderly or immune-compromised stayed in their cars or stayed back further away,” Green said.

Michelle Green’s father passed away back in April. She said planning the funeral was different, but fortunately, she said she had a lot of help from the funeral home staff.

“The funeral home was great, they stepped in and took care of everything, but we had masks and social distancing but for the most part it worked out like any other funeral would. They opened the side yard for us so we had a huge garden area so we could spread out,” Green said.

She said she feels like the healing process, during a pandemic, is delayed.

“My father passed away on the 22nd and I was just now able to go to the cemetery and actually feel that grieving that I haven’t been able to feel through all of this. With the grieving going on, it was all so hindered by all of the rules and regulations and guidance and trying to make sure everybody stayed safe so there was no time for it,” Green said.

For Lorie Abdul, she is going through the coping process of having someone she loves dearly be sick in the hospital. Her sister, Lisa, is at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the ICU after having brain surgery.

“It’s been hard because we only each get to go up there once a day, like one person per day and it’s only from two to seven, and it’s hard to not go up there but when you’re up there it’s hard to leave and you’re limited,” Abdul said.

Abdul said while she’s with her sister visiting, it’s tough because for most of the visit she’s asking doctors questions and trying to figure out next steps. When she leaves, it’s all about trusting the professionals and the care.

“With the restrictions, it’s relying heavily on communication from the hospital,” Abdul said.

We spoke with Roy Bobbitt who is a licensed independent social worker, counselor at his own private practice in Dublin and community lecturer at Ohio State.

“Everybody’s baseline stress is higher than normal and a lot of people want to talk about that and kind of vent and get some perspective and work through some solutions,” Bobbitt said.

He said when it comes to grief, it’s all about loss and it comes in all different forms.

“There’s a lot of loss right now, there’s loss of our daily activities, there’s loss of certain opportunities that we’re looking forward to. We need to expand that definition of grief to cover all of those losses. Now not all of those losses impact us the same way. I can lose a job and be sad about losing that job and that impact is going to be different than losing a loved one to death because we don’t get that loved one back,” Bobbitt said.

He said it’s hard to face something that can’t be fixed.

“We like to fix things right, most of us like to fix things, and a lot of things even big problems, it might take years eventually we make some progress but you can’t fix grief, you can’t fix it, you can’t bring back that person,” Bobbitt said.

However, there are ways to manage grief.

“The first step is to say this really hurts, I don’t like this and be honest about it and give yourself permission to feel like that,” Bobbitt said.

He said it’s important the accept the situation, no matter what it is and what the new limitations or regulations are.

“Facing the fact that we have some limitations that we are not used to having and it doesn’t mean that you’re doing anything wrong. We need to accept the fact that things are different right now, I don’t believe they will be different forever, hopefully, they return to some kind of normal,” Bobbitt said.

He said the traditions and structures of laying a loved one to rest or the normal visits of going to see someone in the hospital.

For someone who is going through the hurt, he said it’s important to talk about it with friends or family or even a professional. If someone, a family or friend, is going through the hurt, he said it’s important to be there for them and listen, don’t force them to feel or act a certain way.

He said it’s also important for self-care during the grieving process.

“Give yourself a break, it isn’t what you want it to be, you’re not going to change the rules, the hospital’s rules, they’re trying to keep us safe, but what can you do?” Bobbitt said.

Spending time doing something enjoyable is part of that.

“Go back to all of the basics, try to get enough sleep, don’t overuse alcohol, be careful about getting enough exercise, even if that walking in the neighborhood that’s absolutely a worthwhile activity, spend some time doing the things that you can enjoy,” Bobbitt said.

Another way to manage emotions, stress and grief is to journal.

“My rules about journaling is that there are no rules about journaling, get a notebook it is helpful if things are in one place and just start writing down your thoughts. If they’re in incomplete sentences, if you misspell words, if your grammar is terrible if you need to draw an arrow and make a little box, that is your private journal and there is something about getting stuff out of our heads,” Bobbitt said.