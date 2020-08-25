How to fix the way the pandemic might be impacting your sleep

We spoke with Doctor Ben Bring who specializes in sports and family medicine at OhioHealth Physician Group in Dublin.

Michael Fabian said for the past weeks, he’s been having trouble sleeping.

He and his family have been feeling the stress of everything going on, especially with COVID-19.

“I’ll go to bed late and it’s two o’clock in the morning and I’ll end up finding myself waking up around four, five o’clock with an overwhelming sense of anxiety or stress for the upcoming day,” Fabian said.

Even when he does fall asleep, he said he’s tossing and turning the whole time.

“Tossing and turn left and right. If there’s a faint sound and I hear it, I’m up,” Fabian said.

We spoke with Doctor Ben Bring who specializes in sports and family medicine at OhioHealth Physician Group in Dublin.

“A lot of our patients in our office have had a lot more stress recently, especially with remote work, working from home, a lot of unfamiliar environments and also of course with COVID and all of the stress and anxiety that goes with that,” Dr. Bring said.

He said what’s been most disruptive is everyone’s normal sleep schedule.

“I know a lot of my patients have said they’re either staying up later, watching more TV than usual, doing more screen time than usual and just reading too much news sometimes too which can be anxiety-provoking as well,” Dr. Bring said.

Dr. Bring said sleep deprivation can have big impacts on the body.

“Sleep deprivation can lead to a lot of different things, obviously depression and anxiety are sort of on the top of that list. It can also be very disruptive to eating habits and just day to day personal wellness. Our brain is like a computer, if you don’t turn it off and get that rest, it can cause a system overload,” Dr. Bring said.

Not getting enough sleep can also lead to getting frequent headaches and it can even weaken the immune system which may make someone for susceptible to catching a virus.

“In extreme situations, you can get personality changes and mood swings stuff like that,” Dr. Bring said.

He suggests taking over the counter multivitamins or over the counter Melatonin to help. As for tiring the body out in order to get some sleep, there are tricks out there.

“I always try to tell people to go to bed at the same time every night, waking up at the same time every morning if you can, just really trying to get back into a routine which I know has been really difficult for a lot of people,” Dr. Bring said.

He recommends sleeping with all of the lights off.

“I tell everybody try to sleep in a cold dark room if you can. Optimal sleeping temperatures between 67 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Turn off all of the notifications on your phone, pull all of your windows closed. We live in a day and age now with information overload with texting and emails,” Dr. Bring said.

Warm milk or tea could also relax the body and he suggests staying away from alcohol or big meals late at night.

Then there is the most common trick, which he said is getting enough exercise.