How close is Ohio to lifting its health orders? COVID-19 case rate for March 3-16

The Ohio Department of Health reported 143.8 cases per 100,000 Ohioans on Thursday. In order for the state to lift all health orders, that needs to drop to 50.

The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Ohio dropped for the second straight week, as the state hopes to reach its goal of lifting all health orders.

The state reported 143.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the last two weeks on Thursday. That is down from 155 from the previous two-week average reported on March 11.

Earlier this month, DeWine announced when the number of cases drops to 50 per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

Last week, DeWine showed a chart showing the state's peak was at 845 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 16.

The last time Ohio was below the 50-case threshold was in June 2020 with 46.1 cases per 100,000.

How we reach DeWine's goal:

In order to reach the threshold, the state would need approximately 5,845 COVID-19 cases over a two-week period.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said successful vaccinations, wearing masks and social distancing will be key in reaching that goal.

ODH will update the cases per 100,000 Ohioans every Thursday.