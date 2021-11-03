How close is Ohio to lifting its health orders? COVID-19 case rate for Feb. 24 - March 9

The Ohio Department of Health reported 155 cases per 100,000 Ohioans on Thursday. In order for the state to lift all health orders, that number needs to drop to 50.

The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Ohio dropped on Thursday, as the state hopes to reach its goal of lifting all health orders.

The state reported 155 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ohioans over the last two weeks on Thursday. That is down from 179.6 from the previous two-week average reported on March 4.

"In Ohio, we are still at a very elevated level of cases, but today's health data is certainly trending in the right direction," Gov. DeWine said.

What will it take to lift the state's health orders?

Last week, DeWine announced when the number of cases drops to 50 per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

During his Thursday evening press conference, DeWine showed a chart showing the state's peak was at 845 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 16.

The last time Ohio was below the 50-case threshold was in June 2020 with 46.1 cases per 100,000.

How we reach DeWine's goal:

In order to reach the threshold, the state would need approximately 5,845 COVID-19 cases over a two-week period.

Last week, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said successful vaccinations, wearing masks and social distancing will be key in reaching that goal.

DeWine expressed optimism on the lower number.

"Nothing is guaranteed when we are dealing with the virus, but Ohioans have done very well. Keeping the mask on, doing what we need to do. This number continues to come down and I have very very hopeful we will continue to see that occurring," DeWine said.