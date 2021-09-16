'This is the highest I’ve ever seen': Local hospitals plead patients go to primary care doctors before ER

Four central Ohio hospitals say they are at “critical capacity.” Thursday morning, just 10 of Franklin County’s 560 ICU beds were open.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The four area hospitals wrote a letter pleading with neighbors for help. They say beds are, as of Thursday morning, there are less than 2% of ICU beds available, and surgical beds, that number is even lower.

“We're always full. Beds are filled as soon as we discharge someone and that bed is the turnaround is probably a couple hours,” said Wengy Arter, an ICU nurse at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



Arter estimates at the beginning of the summer about five of the hospital's 48 ICU beds were filled by COVID patients, now she says that number is 22.



The letter sent by the CEOs from Mount Carmel, OhioHealth, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Wexner Medical Center asks anyone who needs care to consult their primary care provider first.

“Instead of utilizing the emergency department as that first line of defense, work with your primary care provider. Often times your primary care provider utilizes telehealth so it's very convenient,” said Jeff Klingler, president and CEO of Central Ohio Hospital Council.



In Franklin County Thursday morning, out of the 2,300 medical-surgical beds, only 11 were open. Of the 560 ICU beds in the county, just 10 were open.

“This is the highest that I've ever seen in my 13 years of working with the local hospitals. I've never seen capacity this tight throughout the pandemic and beyond,” said Klingler.