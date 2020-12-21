As Christmas week begins, local doctor shares important COVID-19 reminders

People want to spend time with their families this week but it is important to remember to stay safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Leila Javidi from Family Physicians of Gahanna says she understands people wanting to get back to living their lives and spending time with loved ones.

“I think we are all over this, I think we are all 100% over it,” Dr. Javidi said.

However, she is still reminding people of what they need to remember when traveling this holiday season.

“I think that some people think that because, oh there are so many cases that just happened that means that most everybody’s had it by now, no it means the density of cases is very high in the population right now, so the likelihood of somebody you know having it, is becoming higher and higher and higher,” Dr. Javidi said.

When 10TV last spoke with Dr. Javidi, it was before Thanksgiving. We asked her if she thinks families should reconsider Christmas plans after seeing a rise in cases after Thanksgiving.

“I want to have faith in everybody, but I got to say that I think that this year has been really hard, and I think that many people are seeking to be with their families on the holidays, I think that we have the ability to be safe and do that, I would just urge you not to have these big holiday gatherings,” Dr. Javidi said.

If families are making the decision to have small family gatherings, she said it’s important to remember safety mitigations. She’s reminding families to wear masks and wash their hands.

If running out to get last-minute gifts is a must, she also has some advice on that.

“I don’t think anybody is telling you don’t go buy something at a store, but be mindful that every interaction you have is increasing the likelihood of exposure so when you go into these holiday gatherings you just have to remember, I might have been exposed and I might be asymptomatic."

As for traveling, there are reminders there as well.

“When you take a COVID test to travel, you’re seeing that as a prevention to spreading an illness, we are doing COVID tests as a surveillance measure and the ability, so when someone does test positive, we can go back and contact trace,” Dr. Javidi said.

She said the tests are not an approval to let your guard down.

Dr. Javidi is asking the community to really think about how to handle these situations safely.